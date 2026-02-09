Smriti Irani Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Budget Remarks, Highlights Progressive Measures

In a recent press conference, former Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not recognizing the progressive and comprehensive elements in the 2026-27 Union Budget.

Irani focused on the Budget's commitment to industries like handloom and handicrafts through schemes like Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana, highlighting Surat's support for the MSME sector and applauding introduced financial disciplines.

She emphasized India's strategic focus on electronics manufacturing, textile opportunities, and AI advancements. Irani also proposed that Surat aims to become a major hub for Global Capability Centres, fostering creative economy growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)