Left Menu

Smriti Irani Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Budget Remarks, Highlights Progressive Measures

Former Union minister Smriti Irani criticized Rahul Gandhi for overlooking the progressive aspects of the 2026-27 Budget, highlighting provisions for MSME growth, textile industry opportunities, and AI advancements. She emphasized the economic support, transparency, and creative economy potential of India, urging Surat's development as a GCC hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:48 IST
Smriti Irani Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Budget Remarks, Highlights Progressive Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, former Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not recognizing the progressive and comprehensive elements in the 2026-27 Union Budget.

Irani focused on the Budget's commitment to industries like handloom and handicrafts through schemes like Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana, highlighting Surat's support for the MSME sector and applauding introduced financial disciplines.

She emphasized India's strategic focus on electronics manufacturing, textile opportunities, and AI advancements. Irani also proposed that Surat aims to become a major hub for Global Capability Centres, fostering creative economy growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LIC Mutual Fund Launches First Women-Centric Branch to Boost Female Investment

LIC Mutual Fund Launches First Women-Centric Branch to Boost Female Investme...

 India
2
Echoes of Dissent: Abhishek Banerjee's Poetic Resistance

Echoes of Dissent: Abhishek Banerjee's Poetic Resistance

 India
3
Trump Voters Advocate Domestic Focus Amid Immigration Concerns

Trump Voters Advocate Domestic Focus Amid Immigration Concerns

 Global
4
Justice for Bhawna: Unraveling a Tragic Tale of Inequality

Justice for Bhawna: Unraveling a Tragic Tale of Inequality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026