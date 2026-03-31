Tragic Fire in Surat: Five Lives Lost in Saree-Packaging Home Blaze

In a devastating incident, four women and a child lost their lives when a fire broke out in a three-storey house in Surat, Gujarat, early Tuesday. According to the police, the tragedy occurred as the family was busy packing sarees using foam sheets in the Mithi Khadi locality.

Emergency rescue teams, including fire brigade personnel and ambulances, arrived promptly at the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai stated that the intense smoke filled the premises, complicating initial rescue efforts. The blaze is suspected to have started from an electric spark igniting the foam, releasing toxic fumes.

Witnesses reported that the fire quickly accelerated due to the flammable materials present, leading to the family's desperate move to a back room for safety. Unfortunately, the toxic smoke proved fatal. The victims, identified as members of a family originally from Uttar Pradesh, were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)