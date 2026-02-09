Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Scores Victory in Battle Against Weight-Loss Copycats

Novo Nordisk's shares surged after Hims & Hers canceled a non-FDA-approved weight-loss pill following legal and regulatory threats. The market viewed this as a positive development amid an FDA crackdown on compounded GLP-1 drugs. Competition remains fierce with competitors like Eli Lilly entering the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:23 IST
Novo Nordisk Scores Victory in Battle Against Weight-Loss Copycats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk experienced an over 8% surge in shares after telehealth firm Hims & Hers halted its $49 weight-loss pill launch, bowing to pressure from the Danish company and the U.S. FDA. This follows the FDA's increased scrutiny on compounded GLP-1 drugs, which threatens competitive alternatives to branded treatments.

The swift abandonment by Hims & Hers came after the debut of its semaglutide-based pill last Thursday. This move was seen as a rare triumph for Novo Nordisk, which has been contending with copycat drugs threatening its holdings, such as its popular Wegovy and Ozempic formulations.

The FDA's broader crackdown is perceived positively for companies like Novo Nordisk and rival Eli Lilly, even as Hims experienced a nearly 15% drop in premarket trades. Pricing challenges remain for Novo amidst new competitors and a dynamic market setting, amplified by Eli Lilly's upcoming oral GLP-1 pill.

TRENDING

1
Niloufer Chath: Redefining Vegetarian Dining in Hyderabad

Niloufer Chath: Redefining Vegetarian Dining in Hyderabad

 India
2
Resignation Shakes Starmer's Communications Team

Resignation Shakes Starmer's Communications Team

 United Kingdom
3
Justice Served: Saddam-era General Executed for 1980 Shiite Cleric Killing

Justice Served: Saddam-era General Executed for 1980 Shiite Cleric Killing

 Iraq
4
IAF Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience at LogiMAT India 2026

IAF Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience at LogiMAT India 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026