KRAFTON's 2025 Triumph: Record Revenue Fueled by Gaming Innovations

KRAFTON, Inc. has reached new financial heights, announcing an annual revenue of KRW 3.3266 trillion for 2025 during its latest investor relations briefing. This marks a notable 22.8% increase from the previous year, thanks largely to the impressive growth of the PUBG IP Franchise.

The PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS IP and new titles like inZOI and MIMESIS have significantly driven revenue, with cultural and luxury partnerships playing a pivotal role. KRAFTON is set to further enhance gameplay experiences through AI innovation and strategic collaborations across its Franchise IPs.

Looking ahead to 2026, KRAFTON plans to implement an ambitious growth strategy focused on extending product life cycles and exploring new business frontiers. The company is committed to sustained innovation and scaling its global presence, all while enhancing the synergy between its games, animations, and advertising ventures.

