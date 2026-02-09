Left Menu

KRAFTON's 2025 Triumph: Record Revenue Fueled by Gaming Innovations

KRAFTON, Inc. posted record-high annual revenue of KRW 3.3266 trillion in 2025, driven by the PUBG IP Franchise's growth. The company aims to expand its gaming business with innovative collaborations, AI advancements, and strategic partnerships, focusing on long-term growth and new game titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:23 IST
KRAFTON's 2025 Triumph: Record Revenue Fueled by Gaming Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KRAFTON, Inc. has reached new financial heights, announcing an annual revenue of KRW 3.3266 trillion for 2025 during its latest investor relations briefing. This marks a notable 22.8% increase from the previous year, thanks largely to the impressive growth of the PUBG IP Franchise.

The PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS IP and new titles like inZOI and MIMESIS have significantly driven revenue, with cultural and luxury partnerships playing a pivotal role. KRAFTON is set to further enhance gameplay experiences through AI innovation and strategic collaborations across its Franchise IPs.

Looking ahead to 2026, KRAFTON plans to implement an ambitious growth strategy focused on extending product life cycles and exploring new business frontiers. The company is committed to sustained innovation and scaling its global presence, all while enhancing the synergy between its games, animations, and advertising ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

