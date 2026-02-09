Left Menu

New Rail Service Enhances Connectivity Between Mizoram and Assam

The newly inaugurated rail service between Sairang in Mizoram and Silchar in Assam aims to boost connectivity and transform the region's economy. The service enhances market access for local products and contributes to Mizoram's economic growth, underlining the impact of India's 'Act East Policy.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:37 IST
New Rail Service Enhances Connectivity Between Mizoram and Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a new rail service connecting Sairang in Mizoram to Silchar in Assam, enhancing regional connectivity and economic potential. Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma and other officials attended the commemorative event, celebrating the railway as a vital 'economic gateway' for Mizoram.

Lalduhoma emphasized that the Sairang-Silchar railway link not only facilitates passenger comfort but also boosts market access for agricultural products like ginger. He attributed the state's progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Act East Policy,' which elevated Mizoram in the national development framework.

The chief minister proposed building a warehouse at Sairang and extending the current railway line to Thenzawl Peace City, along with extending the New Delhi–Silchar Rajdhani Express to Sairang. These initiatives aim to further support Mizoram's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fischer Group Expands Footprint with New Saudi Subsidiary

Fischer Group Expands Footprint with New Saudi Subsidiary

 India
2
Diplomatic Dispute: Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader Over Pakistan Visit

Diplomatic Dispute: Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader Over Pakistan Visit

 India
3
Rethinking HbA1c: Indian Diabetes Diagnosis Under the Lens

Rethinking HbA1c: Indian Diabetes Diagnosis Under the Lens

 India
4
Reviving India's Olympic Spirit: National Olympic Academy Relaunched

Reviving India's Olympic Spirit: National Olympic Academy Relaunched

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026