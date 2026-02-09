New Rail Service Enhances Connectivity Between Mizoram and Assam
The newly inaugurated rail service between Sairang in Mizoram and Silchar in Assam aims to boost connectivity and transform the region's economy. The service enhances market access for local products and contributes to Mizoram's economic growth, underlining the impact of India's 'Act East Policy.'
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a new rail service connecting Sairang in Mizoram to Silchar in Assam, enhancing regional connectivity and economic potential. Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma and other officials attended the commemorative event, celebrating the railway as a vital 'economic gateway' for Mizoram.
Lalduhoma emphasized that the Sairang-Silchar railway link not only facilitates passenger comfort but also boosts market access for agricultural products like ginger. He attributed the state's progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Act East Policy,' which elevated Mizoram in the national development framework.
The chief minister proposed building a warehouse at Sairang and extending the current railway line to Thenzawl Peace City, along with extending the New Delhi–Silchar Rajdhani Express to Sairang. These initiatives aim to further support Mizoram's growth trajectory.
