Institute Bridges Innovation with Manufacturing at Ahmedabad University

At a crucial time for India's manufacturing growth, Ahmedabad University has established the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy to propel innovation and economic strategy. The new institute addresses the need to boost manufacturing's GDP share from 15% to 25%, emphasizing advanced manufacturing and job creation.

The Institute was announced during an R&D Conclave on the Changing Nature of Innovation, uniting top minds from industry, government, and academia, including key figures from ANRF and major companies like Tata Chemicals and Pidilite Industries. The aim is to harness interdisciplinary efforts in research and technology to address manufacturing challenges.

Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University, emphasized the importance of collaboration across sectors to enhance productivity and integration of AI in manufacturing processes. The Institute offers a platform for research, policy-making, and innovation, driving India's manufacturing sector forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)