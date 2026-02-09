Institute Bridges Innovation with Manufacturing at Ahmedabad University
Ahmedabad University has launched the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy to advance India's manufacturing sector through innovation and collaboration. This initiative aims to increase manufacturing's GDP contribution and foster an innovation-driven ecosystem through interdisciplinary approaches and partnerships with industry and academia.
- Country:
- India
At a crucial time for India's manufacturing growth, Ahmedabad University has established the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy to propel innovation and economic strategy. The new institute addresses the need to boost manufacturing's GDP share from 15% to 25%, emphasizing advanced manufacturing and job creation.
The Institute was announced during an R&D Conclave on the Changing Nature of Innovation, uniting top minds from industry, government, and academia, including key figures from ANRF and major companies like Tata Chemicals and Pidilite Industries. The aim is to harness interdisciplinary efforts in research and technology to address manufacturing challenges.
Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University, emphasized the importance of collaboration across sectors to enhance productivity and integration of AI in manufacturing processes. The Institute offers a platform for research, policy-making, and innovation, driving India's manufacturing sector forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Improvement: A Significant Shift
India's Competition Reforms: A Year of Major Developments and AI Insights
Wall Street Faces AI Disruption and Big Tech Spending Concerns
Starmer's Vision: Politics as a Force for Good Amid Aide Resignations
Yotta Enables BHASHINI’s Full Migration to Sovereign AI Cloud, Boosting India’s AI Self-Reliance