Bullish Start: Indian Stock Markets Rally Amid US Trade Deal

Indian stock markets launched the week on a buoyant note, with both the Sensex and Nifty indices closing higher on Monday. Experts attributed this upward momentum to the recent interim trade deal between India and the US and an anticipated resurgence of foreign institutional investors.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, cited the positive signals from the trade agreement as a catalyst for a risk-on sentiment. He pointed out that stronger-than-expected results from PSU banks further galvanized the market, helping the sector outperform.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, noted that supportive cues from Asian markets also reinforced the positive trends. However, he cautioned that investor participation was selective as they awaited key global and domestic macroeconomic indicators.

