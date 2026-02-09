Left Menu

Bullish Start: Indian Stock Markets Rally Amid US Trade Deal

Indian stock indices surged on Monday due to a new interim trade deal with the US and a potential return of foreign investors. The Sensex and Nifty indices closed higher, fueled by positive sentiment in consumer durables and real estate sectors, amid supportive cues from Asian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:39 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian stock markets launched the week on a buoyant note, with both the Sensex and Nifty indices closing higher on Monday. Experts attributed this upward momentum to the recent interim trade deal between India and the US and an anticipated resurgence of foreign institutional investors.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, cited the positive signals from the trade agreement as a catalyst for a risk-on sentiment. He pointed out that stronger-than-expected results from PSU banks further galvanized the market, helping the sector outperform.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, noted that supportive cues from Asian markets also reinforced the positive trends. However, he cautioned that investor participation was selective as they awaited key global and domestic macroeconomic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

