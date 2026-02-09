Jammu & Kashmir's Employment Challenge: Mission YUVA's Impact

Jammu and Kashmir continues to grapple with an unemployment rate significantly higher than the national average, prompting government intervention through initiatives like Mission YUVA. According to Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who responded to a legislative assembly inquiry, the Union Territory's unemployment stood at 6.7% in 2024-25, in stark contrast to India's 3.5% average.

Mission YUVA is a cornerstone in the National Conference-led government's strategy, focusing on sustainable livelihoods through entrepreneurship. The program has attracted around 1.71 lakh youth registrations, with 70,000 enterprise applications processed, indicating rising confidence among the region's population.

With nearly Rs 1,000 crore in bank sanctions and various training programs, Jammu and Kashmir is on a trajectory towards entrepreneurship-led employment generation. Initiatives like Mumkin and Tejaswani complement Mission YUVA, paving the way for inclusive economic growth in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)