Jammu & Kashmir's Employment Challenge: Mission YUVA's Impact

Jammu and Kashmir's unemployment rate remains higher than the national average. Deputy CM Choudhary highlighted schemes like Mission YUVA promoting entrepreneurship as a solution. Over 70,000 enterprise applications were received, with significant bank sanctions contributing to economic growth through structured capacity-building and training initiatives.

Jammu & Kashmir's Employment Challenge: Mission YUVA's Impact
Jammu and Kashmir continues to grapple with an unemployment rate significantly higher than the national average, prompting government intervention through initiatives like Mission YUVA. According to Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who responded to a legislative assembly inquiry, the Union Territory's unemployment stood at 6.7% in 2024-25, in stark contrast to India's 3.5% average.

Mission YUVA is a cornerstone in the National Conference-led government's strategy, focusing on sustainable livelihoods through entrepreneurship. The program has attracted around 1.71 lakh youth registrations, with 70,000 enterprise applications processed, indicating rising confidence among the region's population.

With nearly Rs 1,000 crore in bank sanctions and various training programs, Jammu and Kashmir is on a trajectory towards entrepreneurship-led employment generation. Initiatives like Mumkin and Tejaswani complement Mission YUVA, paving the way for inclusive economic growth in the Union Territory.

