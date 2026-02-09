Left Menu

Fazilpuria: Bollywood's Steadfast Champion for Para Athletes

Bollywood singer Fazilpuria is a dedicated supporter of para sports in India, regularly attending major events and providing encouragement. His presence at national and global competitions, like the National Para Powerlifting and World Para Athletics Championships, highlights his consistent commitment to empowering para athletes and fostering genuine engagement in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:20 IST
Fazilpuria: Bollywood's Steadfast Champion for Para Athletes
Bollywood Singer Fazilpuria Shows Strong and Consistent Support for Para Sports in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable display of dedication, Bollywood singer Fazilpuria has consistently championed the cause of para athletes in India. His unwavering support for para sports is evident through his regular attendance at significant sporting events, both nationally and internationally, affirming his genuine commitment to these athletes.

The National Para Powerlifting Championship in Roorkee, Haridwar, saw Fazilpuria's strong advocacy as the event was jointly inaugurated by him and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. His interaction with the athletes provided inspiration, showcasing his belief in their perseverance and discipline.

At the world stage, Fazilpuria made a significant mark at the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi, where he was honored with the responsibility of conducting the official medal ceremony. His unique presence as the only Bollywood celebrity added a motivational dimension to the event, leaving a lasting impact on the global para sporting community.

Moreover, Fazilpuria's engagement transcends appearances as he actively provides essential support, including sports kits, to help athletes prepare better for their competitions. His consistent involvement is a benchmark of meaningful support, setting a positive example for the entertainment industry and society to follow in bolstering para sports across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public Sector Banks: A Profitable Surge Fueled by SBI

Public Sector Banks: A Profitable Surge Fueled by SBI

 India
2
India's Strategic Energy Diversification Plan

India's Strategic Energy Diversification Plan

 Global
3
Coal Smuggling Probe Tightens Ahead of West Bengal Polls

Coal Smuggling Probe Tightens Ahead of West Bengal Polls

 India
4
Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026