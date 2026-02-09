Fazilpuria: Bollywood's Steadfast Champion for Para Athletes

In a commendable display of dedication, Bollywood singer Fazilpuria has consistently championed the cause of para athletes in India. His unwavering support for para sports is evident through his regular attendance at significant sporting events, both nationally and internationally, affirming his genuine commitment to these athletes.

The National Para Powerlifting Championship in Roorkee, Haridwar, saw Fazilpuria's strong advocacy as the event was jointly inaugurated by him and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. His interaction with the athletes provided inspiration, showcasing his belief in their perseverance and discipline.

At the world stage, Fazilpuria made a significant mark at the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi, where he was honored with the responsibility of conducting the official medal ceremony. His unique presence as the only Bollywood celebrity added a motivational dimension to the event, leaving a lasting impact on the global para sporting community.

Moreover, Fazilpuria's engagement transcends appearances as he actively provides essential support, including sports kits, to help athletes prepare better for their competitions. His consistent involvement is a benchmark of meaningful support, setting a positive example for the entertainment industry and society to follow in bolstering para sports across India.

