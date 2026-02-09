Left Menu

Sri Lotus Developers Reports Strong Third-Quarter Financial Growth

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd reported a 37% rise in net profit to Rs 70.22 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 51.35 crore the previous year. Total income increased significantly to Rs 239.78 crore. The Mumbai-based company is involved in multiple real estate projects.

Mumbai-based Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd, reported a remarkable 37% increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 70.22 crore, compared to Rs 51.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total income for the third quarter also saw a sharp uptick, rising to Rs 239.78 crore from Rs 123.59 crore reported last year as shared in their regulatory filing.

Since its inception in 2015, the company has successfully completed four projects, with six ongoing and fourteen upcoming developments, expanding its real estate footprint significantly across Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

