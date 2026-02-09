Sri Lotus Developers Reports Strong Third-Quarter Financial Growth

Mumbai-based Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd, reported a remarkable 37% increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 70.22 crore, compared to Rs 51.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total income for the third quarter also saw a sharp uptick, rising to Rs 239.78 crore from Rs 123.59 crore reported last year as shared in their regulatory filing.

Since its inception in 2015, the company has successfully completed four projects, with six ongoing and fourteen upcoming developments, expanding its real estate footprint significantly across Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)