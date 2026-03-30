India's Overseas Financial Growth Outpaces Foreign Assets Rise

In a significant financial shift, India's net claims by non-residents decreased to USD 260.5 billion by the end of December 2025, according to fresh data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This marks a drop of USD 10.9 billion from the preceding quarter, owed to a marked increase in Indian overseas financial assets.

The latest figures reflect an improvement in the ratio of India's international assets to liabilities, rising to 82.1 percent from 81.4 percent in the previous quarter. The expansion in Indian residents' overseas investments—particularly in outward direct investments and currency deposits—has been a key driver in this financial pivot.

Conversely, foreign-owned assets in India saw a marginal rise of 0.1 percent, with debt liabilities' share in India's external liabilities increasing slightly. This fiscal rebalancing highlights India's evolving financial positioning, characterized by growing international asset management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)