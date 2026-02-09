India's Digital Leap: Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Unveiled

Yotta Data Services, in collaboration with BHASHINI, announced a landmark achievement in deploying a sovereign AI cloud transformation on Yotta's Government Community Cloud and Shakti Cloud. This initiative marks a critical advancement in India's pursuit of self-reliant AI capabilities, ensuring that language datasets, models, and citizen interactions remain under national jurisdiction. According to a Ministry of Electronics & IT press release, BHASHINI now fully operates on indigenous cloud and GPU infrastructure. The achievement was showcased at 'The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues,' a prelude to the AI Impact Summit 2026, documenting the transition in the 'Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Report,' which included a real-world application at the Maha Kumbh 2025.

During the event, BHASHINI rolled out multilingual AI services on Yotta's NVIDIA H100-enabled Shakti Cloud, offering real-time translation and voice assistance across over 11 Indian languages. The migration not only proves that national digital public goods can transition from hyperscaler to indigenous infrastructure but also achieves a 40% performance boost and up to 30% cost savings. The extensive process encompassed over 200 TiB of data and 3.5 billion files, executed with zero data loss.

'The successful migration of Bhashini to domestic cloud and GPU platforms exemplifies India's capability to build, scale, and secure sovereign AI systems for the public good,' said Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; CEO, IndiaAI Mission; and Director General, National Informatics Centre. This transition aligns with the IndiaAI Mission's vision of developing sovereign compute capacity. Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India BHASHINI Division, emphasized the added control, resilience, and scalability this move provides to India's linguistic diversity services, marking a significant advancement for Digital Public Infrastructure in AI.

Completed over two to three months, the migration encompassed BHASHINI's entire AI stack, leveraging open-source, cloud-agnostic components to maintain vendor neutrality. Kavita Bhatia, COO of the IndiaAI Mission, remarked, 'BHASHINI's shift to a completely sovereign AI cloud is pivotal in IndiaAI Mission's quest to build population-scale AI on Indian infrastructure. It sets a strong precedent for future public sector AI endeavors.'

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of Yotta Data Services, stated, 'This successful deployment on Shakti cloud defines a crucial moment for India's data sovereignty. It demonstrates that mission-critical AI platforms can be built and operated entirely on sovereign infrastructure, ensuring hyperscale capabilities without compromise.' This initiative serves as a modular and reusable framework applicable across ministries and public sector projects, underscoring India's ambition to harness AI as a secure, inclusive, and sovereign public utility for economic growth and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)