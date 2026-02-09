Kalyan Jewellers' Shares Soar After Impressive Q3 Profit Surge

In a notable financial rally, shares of Kalyan Jewellers India surged over 15% on Monday following the announcement of a significant 90.36% rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of 2025, bringing the figure to Rs 416.29 crore.

Trading activity was robust, with the stock closing at Rs 437.75 on the BSE and Rs 436 on the NSE. Impressive intraday highs were reached, with substantial volumes traded: 7.37 crore shares on the NSE and 56.40 lakh on the BSE.

The company's revenue growth during this period was equally notable, climbing by 42.11% to Rs 10,343.41 crore as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. International sales contributed significantly, with a 38% rise in revenue, highlighting Kalyan Jewellers' expanding global presence.