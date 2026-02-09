Gujarat Partners with SpaceX to Boost Digital Connectivity via High-Speed Satellite Internet

In a significant move to elevate its digital landscape, the state of Gujarat has entered into a collaborative agreement with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, a unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX. The cooperation seeks to bolster Gujarat's digital infrastructure, as confirmed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel via a post on X. The primary objective of this partnership is to accelerate the Digital Connectivity Mission across the state.

The agreement focuses on deploying high-speed satellite-based internet to underserved and challenging regions, including remote and border areas facing telecom infrastructure constraints. This aligns with India's broader Digital India initiative, aimed at ensuring service delivery across all areas. The foundation of this collaboration was a preliminary meeting in December 2025 between Gujarat's leadership and SpaceX Vice President Lauren Dreyer. As per the Letter of Intent, pilot projects will connect essential services, such as Common Service Centres, e-Governance facilities, schools, and disaster control rooms.

Further expanding the project's scope, the infrastructure will reach port facilities and wildlife sanctuaries to enhance monitoring and operational capabilities. Chief Minister Patel, at the ceremony in Gandhinagar, expressed optimism about the project's far-reaching impacts, emphasizing its role in boosting e-Governance. Strategic digital initiatives under this project prioritize inclusion in tribal and aspirational districts, aiming to stabilize communication for police outposts and disaster management. The initiative also extends to agricultural research, education smart connectivity, and telemedicine. A Joint Working Group will oversee the project, ensuring the infrastructure's seamless deployment.