Jyothy Labs Reports 7.2% Decline in Profit Amid Rising Expenses

Jyothy Labs Ltd has announced a 7.2 percent decrease in its profit for the December quarter, attributing the decline to heightened expenses. The company's net profit fell to Rs 81.12 crore compared to Rs 87.41 crore in the same period last year, as per a regulatory filing.

The firm's revenue from operations increased to Rs 739.61 crore, up from Rs 703.71 crore in the previous year. However, total expenses rose significantly, reaching Rs 645.5 crore compared to Rs 603.7 crore a year ago, the report stated.

Chairperson and MD MR Jyothy highlighted steady progress and robust volume growth across their portfolio. She noted gains in general and modern trade sectors, and despite price cuts and higher input costs, the firm managed to maintain its margins through cost control. Moving forward, Jyothy emphasized a focus on innovation, brand strengthening, and scaling growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)