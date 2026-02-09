Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma's Profit Surges with Global Sales Boost

Aurobindo Pharma reported an 8% rise in net profit to Rs 910 crore for the December quarter, driven by strong sales in Europe and the US. Total revenue climbed to Rs 8,646 crore. The company continues to focus on operational discipline to ensure sustainable growth.

Aurobindo Pharma, based in Hyderabad, announced an 8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 910 crore for the December quarter. This gain was fueled by robust sales across Europe and the US markets.

The pharmaceutical giant's revenue from operations surged to Rs 8,646 crore, compared to Rs 7,979 crore in the same period last year. This reflects steady performance across its core businesses, supported by a diversified product lineup.

Vice-Chairman and MD K Nithyananda Reddy emphasized the importance of maintaining operational discipline and balanced growth strategies. As Aurobindo progresses with its strategic plans, the focus remains on supporting sustainable value creation over the medium term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

