Embassy Developments Records Significant Third Quarter Loss

Embassy Developments Ltd, a prominent player in the Indian real estate sector, has reported a significant consolidated net loss of Rs 233.71 crore for the quarter ending December. This marks a stark increase from a net loss of Rs 26.54 crore in the same period last year, highlighting the company's financial challenges.

The real estate giant also faced a decrease in total income, which fell to Rs 264.01 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 329.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The figures were disclosed in a recent regulatory filing.

Operating in key markets such as Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai, and Indore, Embassy Developments Ltd (formerly Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd) remains one of the leading real estate developers in the country, despite the financial setbacks.

