SABA Opens New Africa Energy Opportunities at Subsea Expo Aberdeen

The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) has significantly strengthened international partnerships and unlocked new commercial opportunities for Scottish companies following a highly successful presence at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen, organised by the Global Underwater Hub.

As part of its engagement at the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference, SABA hosted an inward business delegation from Egypt, marking a major step in deepening Scotland’s commercial links with one of North Africa’s most strategically important energy markets.

Egyptian Diplomatic Visit Boosts Scotland–Africa Energy Ties

A key highlight of the programme was the first-ever visit to Scotland by Minister Plenipotentiary Wael Abdelraheem, supported by the Scottish Government. During his time in Aberdeen, the Minister attended the Subsea Expo evening reception and held a series of high-level meetings with SABA member companies and North-east Scotland businesses.

Discussions focused on collaboration opportunities across:

Subsea engineering and offshore services

Inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM)

Digital technologies and asset integrity

Supply chain partnerships and skills development

The engagements underscored growing mutual interest between Scottish subsea specialists and Egyptian energy stakeholders.

Strong Market Interest Across Africa Drives Follow-Up Pipeline

SABA’s exhibition stand attracted hundreds of visitors over the two-day event, reflecting strong interest in African market opportunities. Conversations spanned subsea infrastructure, offshore wind, energy transition projects, exporting challenges, and education and skills training.

The volume and quality of engagement have generated a substantial pipeline of follow-up activity, positioning SABA and its members to convert discussions into tangible business outcomes across multiple African markets.

Egypt Emerges as a Key Growth Market for Subsea and Offshore Services

Egypt is rapidly establishing itself as a regional energy hub, driven by:

Major offshore gas developments in the Mediterranean

Expansion of subsea pipelines and infrastructure

Increased focus on energy security and export capacity

Flagship projects such as the Zohr gas field have created sustained demand for subsea installation, IRM services, specialist engineering, digital monitoring, and asset integrity solutions.

Beyond oil and gas, Egypt is investing heavily in energy transition initiatives, including offshore and coastal renewables, hydrogen, power interconnections, and grid infrastructure—opening new opportunities for companies with expertise in subsea construction, cable installation, offshore wind foundations, robotics, survey and environmental monitoring.

With its strategic location, large domestic market and strong government commitment to infrastructure development, Egypt offers Scottish firms a gateway to North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Trade Mission to Egypt Planned for April 2026

Building on the momentum from Subsea Expo and the Minister’s visit, SABA will lead a trade delegation to Egypt in April 2026, in partnership with The Energy Industries Council (EIC).

The mission will focus on the energy sector and include:

Market briefings and regulatory insights

Business-to-business meetings

Site visits and networking with operators and local partners

The programme is designed to help Scottish companies understand the operating environment and identify near- and medium-term project opportunities.

SABA: Showcasing Scottish Capability on the Global Stage

Commenting on the success of the event, Seona Shand, Chief Operating Officer, Scottish Africa Business Association, said:

“Subsea Expo provided an outstanding platform to showcase Scottish capability and connect businesses with real opportunities across African markets. We were particularly pleased to welcome Minister Plenipotentiary Wael Abdelraheem to Scotland for the first time and facilitate meaningful introductions with Egyptian stakeholders.

“The level of engagement exceeded expectations, with clear demand for Scottish subsea and offshore expertise across Africa. We now have a strong programme of follow-up to help translate these connections into real business.”

Sustained Support for Market Entry and Expansion

Following the strong response at Subsea Expo, SABA will continue working closely with participating companies to progress introductions, provide market intelligence, and support next steps as businesses explore opportunities in Egypt and wider African markets.

SABA’s presence at Subsea Expo reflects its ongoing role in helping Scottish organisations access international markets through trade missions, inward delegations, tailored support, and strategic partnerships.