Delhi's Push for E-Rickshaw Regulation: Clearing Roads & Securing Livelihoods

The Delhi government has announced plans to develop a policy regulating e-rickshaws, as these vehicles contribute to traffic congestion while serving as crucial last-mile transport options. Officials have emphasized the dual goal of ensuring road safety and securing livelihoods for numerous individuals reliant on e-rickshaw operations.

A senior government officer revealed that the transport department is preparing to formalize discussions on this policy. Key concerns include e-rickshaw registration, charging infrastructure, designated routes, and overall traffic management. Officials hope to address the issues causing slow traffic and safety challenges posed by e-rickshaws.

With over 204,000 e-rickshaws registered, unregistered drivers may receive time to comply, protecting both their jobs and public safety. Legal backing for these measures grew post a court petition, highlighting tragic accidents involving e-rickshaws. Primarily focusing on areas like Rohini with significant e-rickshaw numbers, the plan builds on a 2014 initiative listing roads excluding these vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)