Heroic Police Response Prevents Major Mishap in Delhi

A road crash in central Delhi's Daryaganj area did not escalate into a significant accident thanks to the quick response of the local police, according to an officer. A PCR call alerted the Daryaganj Police Station around 1:21 AM on Monday, reporting an overturned SUV near Netaji Subhash Marg.

Arriving swiftly at the scene, police discovered two individuals trapped within the vehicle. Officers were able to right the overturned car and safely extricate both occupants, who emerged unscathed and only visibly shaken. Remarkably, no injuries were reported, and there was no damage to public property.

The prompt police response played a critical role in preventing any secondary collisions or further disruptions. Traffic was smoothly redirected, and the road was cleared swiftly, reflecting efficient management by the authorities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)