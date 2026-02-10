Left Menu

Maharashtra's Infrastructure Boom: Transformative Budget Boost

The Union Budget allocates Rs 89,855.80 crore for Maharashtra, highlighting increased financial aid. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized major projects like Nagpur Metro Phase 2 and extensive infrastructure development. The initiatives aim to boost logistics efficiency and economic growth, reducing logistics costs and expanding employment opportunities in the region.

The Union Budget has earmarked a substantial financial package for Maharashtra, with Rs 89,855.80 crore allocated for tax devolution, as confirmed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This move underscores the state's key role in national infrastructure development.

Addressing the press, Gadkari detailed Maharashtra's strategic importance, with significant investments in projects such as the Nagpur Metro Phase 2 and multiple railway endeavors. These initiatives are set to enhance regional connectivity and promote economic advancement.

Gadkari noted that improved logistics infrastructure is pivotal, with efforts to decrease logistics costs to below 10% of GDP. The Union Budget's emphasis on infrastructure spending is expected to drive economic growth, enhance competitiveness, and create new job opportunities across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

