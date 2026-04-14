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IMF Warns: Iran War Stalls Global Economic Growth

The Iran war has hindered global economic growth, causing the IMF to downgrade its 2026 forecast to 3.1% due to increased energy prices and inflation. Despite resilience against previous global tensions, the conflict has adversely affected economies worldwide, with Russia being a notable exception showing modest gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:49 IST
IMF Warns: Iran War Stalls Global Economic Growth
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a warning on Tuesday, highlighting that the Iran conflict has hindered global economic growth. The IMF, revising its previous forecast, now envisions a 3.1% growth rate for the world economy in 2026, down from the 3.3% projected in January.

Heightened oil and gas prices, driven by US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's responses, including the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, have exacerbated inflation worldwide. The IMF reports a surge in projected global inflation to 4.4% this year. Despite earlier resilience to President Trump's trade policies, the war has reversed economic momentum.

Notably, while many nations face economic setbacks, Russia emerges as a beneficiary with the IMF upgrading its growth forecast for the Russian economy, benefiting from energy exports. Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict continues to present potential risks and implications for future economic stability.

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