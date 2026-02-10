Left Menu

Transforming the Mumbai-Pune Expressway: From Chaos to Smart Corridor

Senior Congress leader Anant Gadgil urges the Maharashtra government to transform the Mumbai-Pune Expressway into a 'smart' rather than 'corrupt' corridor. Following a recent gas tanker accident, Gadgil criticizes poor management, highlights lane-rule violations, and calls for improved emergency response and consistent traffic enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:23 IST
Transforming the Mumbai-Pune Expressway: From Chaos to Smart Corridor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and architect Anant Gadgil has voiced strong criticism against the Maharashtra government, urging a transformation of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from a 'corrupt' to a 'smart' corridor for public benefit. His comments follow a significant traffic disruption caused by a gas tanker accident last week.

The tanker accident near the Adoshi tunnel blocked traffic for nearly 30 hours, and even five days on, normalcy has not been restored, Gadgil claimed. The Congress spokesperson sarcastically remarked that before promoting smart cities, the government should at least ensure the expressway is well-managed.

Gadgil demands concrete answers on who holds responsibility during such emergencies—the state government or private toll operators. He points out heavy vehicles flouting lane rules, inconsistent speed limit signage, and the absence of traffic police as contributors to recurring traffic woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

 United Kingdom
2
Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

 India
3
Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

 India
4
Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026