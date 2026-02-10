Transforming the Mumbai-Pune Expressway: From Chaos to Smart Corridor

Senior Congress leader and architect Anant Gadgil has voiced strong criticism against the Maharashtra government, urging a transformation of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from a 'corrupt' to a 'smart' corridor for public benefit. His comments follow a significant traffic disruption caused by a gas tanker accident last week.

The tanker accident near the Adoshi tunnel blocked traffic for nearly 30 hours, and even five days on, normalcy has not been restored, Gadgil claimed. The Congress spokesperson sarcastically remarked that before promoting smart cities, the government should at least ensure the expressway is well-managed.

Gadgil demands concrete answers on who holds responsibility during such emergencies—the state government or private toll operators. He points out heavy vehicles flouting lane rules, inconsistent speed limit signage, and the absence of traffic police as contributors to recurring traffic woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)