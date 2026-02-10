US-India Forge Historic Trade Partnership

The United States and India are on the verge of finalizing an interim trade agreement, which seeks to open avenues for a more prosperous bilateral trade relationship. Both nations are working towards concluding a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), aimed at easing trade barriers and fostering economic collaboration.

According to a White House fact sheet, India will reduce tariffs on U.S. industrial goods and agricultural products, while promising to purchase over USD 500 billion from the American market. The US will reciprocate by reducing tariffs on imports from India, demonstrating a mutual commitment to reinforcing trade ties.

This historic move comes after discussions between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who agreed on terms that remove substantial trade barriers. The partnership pledges to continue negotiations on various issues, including digital trade and economic security, ensuring comprehensive benefits for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)