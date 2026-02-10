India-US Trade Deal Promises New Era of Bilateral Growth

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has expressed confidence in the evolving partnership between India and the United States, fueled by a newly announced interim trade deal. In a social media post, Goyal applauded the reception of U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor at the U.S. Embassy in India and underscored the trade agreement's significance in bolstering bilateral ties.

The interim U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement, made public on February 7, introduces a reciprocal tariff of 18% on select Indian exports like textiles, chemicals, and machinery, setting the stage for a more comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) anticipated by 2025. This framework aims to phase out reciprocal tariffs on a broader range of products, provided the interim objectives are met.

Beyond tariffs, the deal focuses on reducing non-tariff barriers, establishing origin rules, enhancing supply chain resilience, and initiating ambitious digital trade regulations. In related developments, Goyal engaged with Henry Kravis of KKR, discussing India's investment landscape and reform prospects. These meetings highlight India's commitment to global partnerships and economic reforms to attract sustained investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)