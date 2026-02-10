Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal Promises New Era of Bilateral Growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal anticipates strengthened India-US ties following the interim trade deal announcement, highlighting its role in enhancing bilateral relations and economic cooperation. The agreement introduces an 18% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, paving the way for a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement while emphasizing broader collaboration in trade barriers and digital trade rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:29 IST
Minister Piyush Goyal with US Ambassador Sergio Gor (Photo- X/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has expressed confidence in the evolving partnership between India and the United States, fueled by a newly announced interim trade deal. In a social media post, Goyal applauded the reception of U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor at the U.S. Embassy in India and underscored the trade agreement's significance in bolstering bilateral ties.

The interim U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement, made public on February 7, introduces a reciprocal tariff of 18% on select Indian exports like textiles, chemicals, and machinery, setting the stage for a more comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) anticipated by 2025. This framework aims to phase out reciprocal tariffs on a broader range of products, provided the interim objectives are met.

Beyond tariffs, the deal focuses on reducing non-tariff barriers, establishing origin rules, enhancing supply chain resilience, and initiating ambitious digital trade regulations. In related developments, Goyal engaged with Henry Kravis of KKR, discussing India's investment landscape and reform prospects. These meetings highlight India's commitment to global partnerships and economic reforms to attract sustained investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

