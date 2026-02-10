India-EU Trade Pact Boosts Organic Exports at Biofach Germany

India and the European Union have announced a comprehensive free trade agreement aimed at bolstering the export of Indian organic goods to the EU. The agreement was concluded on January 27 and is anticipated to be implemented this year, presenting a wealth of opportunities for Indian exporters.

At Biofach Germany, a leading global organic trade fair where India is the 'country of the year,' exhibitors from over 20 Indian states, such as Assam, Kerala, and Meghalaya, are showcasing a diverse range of organic products. The event highlights India's expanding footprint in organic exports amidst growing global demand.

The strong participation at Biofach exemplifies the concerted efforts by India's commerce ministry and APEDA to boost organic product exports. New regulations under the National Programme for Organic Production aim to align with international standards, helping India's organic export sector target USD 2 billion by 2030.

