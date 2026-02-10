HEC Infra Projects Reports Robust Q3 & 9M FY26 Financial Growth

HEC Infra Projects Limited, a prominent player in the infrastructure sector, unveiled its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of FY26, showcasing substantial growth.

For Q3 FY26, HEC reported a total income of ₹57.77 Crore, marking an impressive year-over-year (YoY) increase of 107.86%. The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) recorded a YoY growth rate of 84.88% to stand at ₹5.32 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 9.21%. HEC's net profit rose by 103.74% YoY, reaching ₹2.92 Crore, accompanied by a net profit margin of 5.05% and earnings per share (EPS) of ₹2.69, reflecting a 90.78% increase.

In his commentary, Managing Director Gaurang Shah highlighted the company's focus on execution and disciplined order inflows, particularly within government-led projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission. HEC is also advancing into emerging areas such as Battery Energy Storage Systems to support the evolving power and energy transition landscape, enhancing its financial profile and stakeholder confidence.