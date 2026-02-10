HEC Infra Projects Reports Robust Q3 & 9M FY26 Financial Growth
HEC Infra Projects Limited announced significant financial growth in Q3 & 9M FY26, highlighting increases in total income, EBITDA, and net profit. Focused on infrastructure segments, HEC secures orders under the Jal Jeevan Mission and strengthens its position in the power and energy transition ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
HEC Infra Projects Limited, a prominent player in the infrastructure sector, unveiled its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of FY26, showcasing substantial growth.
For Q3 FY26, HEC reported a total income of ₹57.77 Crore, marking an impressive year-over-year (YoY) increase of 107.86%. The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) recorded a YoY growth rate of 84.88% to stand at ₹5.32 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 9.21%. HEC's net profit rose by 103.74% YoY, reaching ₹2.92 Crore, accompanied by a net profit margin of 5.05% and earnings per share (EPS) of ₹2.69, reflecting a 90.78% increase.
In his commentary, Managing Director Gaurang Shah highlighted the company's focus on execution and disciplined order inflows, particularly within government-led projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission. HEC is also advancing into emerging areas such as Battery Energy Storage Systems to support the evolving power and energy transition landscape, enhancing its financial profile and stakeholder confidence.
ALSO READ
Ceigall India's Net Profit Surge: A Steady Growth in Infrastructure EPC
LIC says its net profit jumps 17 pc to Rs 12,958 crore in third quarter ended December 2025.
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rises 19.6 pc to Rs 53,982 crore: Regulatory filing.
IOC's Net Profit Skyrockets Amid Refining and Marketing Gains