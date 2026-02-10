Left Menu

China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage

China's foreign ministry has addressed concerns regarding citizens potentially stranded in Cuba due to flight suspensions caused by a jet fuel shortage. This shortage follows the U.S. blocking shipments from Venezuela. China reiterates its support for Cuba's sovereignty, offering continued assistance against foreign interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:01 IST
China's foreign ministry has dismissed concerns regarding its citizens being stranded in Cuba as a consequence of suspended flights. These suspensions stem from a jet fuel shortage, triggered by the U.S. blocking shipments from Venezuela.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, highlighted China's unwavering commitment to supporting Cuba's national sovereignty, condemning foreign interference in Cuban affairs during a regular press briefing.

Furthermore, China assured its continued assistance to Cuba, reinforcing its stance to bolster the island nation in the face of international challenges.

