China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage

China's foreign ministry has dismissed concerns regarding its citizens being stranded in Cuba as a consequence of suspended flights. These suspensions stem from a jet fuel shortage, triggered by the U.S. blocking shipments from Venezuela.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, highlighted China's unwavering commitment to supporting Cuba's national sovereignty, condemning foreign interference in Cuban affairs during a regular press briefing.

Furthermore, China assured its continued assistance to Cuba, reinforcing its stance to bolster the island nation in the face of international challenges.

