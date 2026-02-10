China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage
China's foreign ministry has addressed concerns regarding citizens potentially stranded in Cuba due to flight suspensions caused by a jet fuel shortage. This shortage follows the U.S. blocking shipments from Venezuela. China reiterates its support for Cuba's sovereignty, offering continued assistance against foreign interference.
China's foreign ministry has dismissed concerns regarding its citizens being stranded in Cuba as a consequence of suspended flights. These suspensions stem from a jet fuel shortage, triggered by the U.S. blocking shipments from Venezuela.
Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, highlighted China's unwavering commitment to supporting Cuba's national sovereignty, condemning foreign interference in Cuban affairs during a regular press briefing.
Furthermore, China assured its continued assistance to Cuba, reinforcing its stance to bolster the island nation in the face of international challenges.
