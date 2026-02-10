Tata Motors and Stellantis: Celebrating Two Decades of Collaboration

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Stellantis have entered a new phase of collaboration, signing a pact to enhance manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain operations both in India and internationally. This move commemorates 20 years of partnership through their joint venture Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL).

Both companies aim to capitalize on Stellantis' global expertise combined with TMPV's local capabilities. The venture has built solid strengths in manufacturing, powertrain, and supply-chain excellence, which will serve as a foundation for future expansion and collaboration.

Gregoire Olivier, COO of Stellantis Asia Pacific, highlighted the focus on evolving their partnership to support future-ready manufacturing and innovation for sustainable growth. TMPV MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra emphasized the collaboration's foundation of trust and shared values, looking forward to deepening the relationship with Stellantis.