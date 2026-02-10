Left Menu

Tata Motors and Stellantis: Celebrating Two Decades of Collaboration

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Stellantis have signed an agreement to explore further collaborations in manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain both in India and globally. Celebrating 20 years of partnership through their joint venture, the companies aim to leverage their strengths for sustainable growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:47 IST
Tata Motors and Stellantis: Celebrating Two Decades of Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Stellantis have entered a new phase of collaboration, signing a pact to enhance manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain operations both in India and internationally. This move commemorates 20 years of partnership through their joint venture Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL).

Both companies aim to capitalize on Stellantis' global expertise combined with TMPV's local capabilities. The venture has built solid strengths in manufacturing, powertrain, and supply-chain excellence, which will serve as a foundation for future expansion and collaboration.

Gregoire Olivier, COO of Stellantis Asia Pacific, highlighted the focus on evolving their partnership to support future-ready manufacturing and innovation for sustainable growth. TMPV MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra emphasized the collaboration's foundation of trust and shared values, looking forward to deepening the relationship with Stellantis.

TRENDING

1
IDF Dismantles Terrorist Arsenal in Southern Syria

IDF Dismantles Terrorist Arsenal in Southern Syria

 Israel
2
Call for Regulation: Bridging Promise and Peril in India's Gaming World

Call for Regulation: Bridging Promise and Peril in India's Gaming World

 India
3
Family or Focus? India's T20 World Cup Challenge

Family or Focus? India's T20 World Cup Challenge

 India
4
AstraZeneca Eyes Steady Profit Growth Amid Geopolitical Challenges

AstraZeneca Eyes Steady Profit Growth Amid Geopolitical Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026