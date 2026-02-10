Left Menu

Genomics: Revolutionizing India's Health Landscape by 2047

Genomics is transforming healthcare by enabling early disease detection and personalized treatments, promising economic and health benefits for India. Experts emphasize the importance of integrating genomics into routine healthcare, stressing on the need for strategic investments and policy frameworks to realize the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The Genome of a Developed Nation: Why Genomics Is Central to Viksit Bharat 2047. Image Credit: ANI
Genomics is set to revolutionize healthcare, promising not just reactive treatments but tailored wellness plans, optimized drug choices, and preventive screenings. According to Dr. Shrinidhi Nathany, Consultant in Molecular Hematology and Oncology, genomics can detect diseases before symptoms emerge, promising simpler, cost-effective treatments with improved outcomes.

The full potential of genomics will be realized when it becomes routine in healthcare, transcending tertiary hospitals. Dr. Rahul Bhargava, a health policy leader, underscores the broader dividends of investing in genomics, from technological innovation to job creation, all contributing to healthier, more productive citizens and advancing India's 2047 developmental vision.

India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, envisioned by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, hinges on a multifaceted approach to health and longevity. Integrating genomics into public health sectors and creating a robust genomic database representing India's diverse population could drive this transformation, aligning with the nation's economic and innovative aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

