AstraZeneca Bets on Cancer Drugs for Steady 2026 Growth

AstraZeneca is projecting steady profit growth by 2026, leveraging strong demand for its cancer pharmaceuticals while navigating the complexities of U.S. and China markets. The pharmaceutical giant outlined forecasted profit growth primarily due to strategic investment in its two largest markets.

Driving towards a $80 billion annual sales goal by 2030, AstraZeneca's strategy involves investment in new medicines and logistics, despite current volatility in U.S. tariffs and healthcare regulations. Total revenue is expected to rise in the mid-to-high single digits, with core profits growing in low double digits, following a successful 2025 performance.

With a 1.4% rise in share value during early trading, the company announced a 3% dividend increase, showcasing confidence in its growth trajectory. Recent U.S. and China deals, including a $50 billion manufacturing agreement and a $15 billion investment, are positioning the company favorably amidst global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)