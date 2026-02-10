SUGS Lloyd Limited Reports Robust Growth in Q3 & 9M FY26

SUGS Lloyd Limited, a premier engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) entity engaged in Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D), solar, and smart grid solutions across India, has unveiled its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2025.

Commenting on this performance, Managing Director and Promoter, Mr. Santosh Shah, highlighted the firm's robust revenue and profit surge, attributing it to diligent project execution and operational rigor. An impressive order book, exceeding ₹418 crore, promises revenue stability for up to 30 months. Meanwhile, a robust bid pipeline eclipses ₹1,000 crore, positioning the company for sustained growth in the sectors it serves.

Founded in 2009, SUGS Lloyd has become a key player in power infrastructure under government schemes like RDSS & IPDS. Servicing renowned clients such as NTPC, Tata Power, and Adani Renewables, the company holds over 50% of the market share in Fault Passage Indicator technology, with continuous expansion in Power T&D and Solar sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)