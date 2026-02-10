Left Menu

Reimagining Radio: AI's Role in India's Audio Revolution

The 9th edition of The Radio Festival in New Delhi explored AI's role in transforming India's radio ecosystem. With participation from public, private, and community sectors, the event emphasized AI's potential in promoting inclusive communication and bridging information gaps, while addressing ethical considerations in media technology integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:17 IST
The Radio Festival 2026 Explores the Future of Community Radio in the Era of AI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi saw the vibrant 9th edition of The Radio Festival, an event dedicated to enhancing India's public and community audio networks. Held at the India International Centre, the festival partnered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and SMART to shine a spotlight on 'Reimagining Radio with AI.'

The festival brought together a diverse group, including public, private, and community radio representatives, as well as podcasters and technology experts. It served as a precursor to the AI Summit for Impact by MeitY, stressing radio's significance in technological and communicative discourse both in India and globally.

In his address, Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh highlighted radio's evolving role in integrating policy, media, and technology. Discussions underscored AI's capacity to support local languages and bridge communication divides, while emphasizing ethical use. This aligns with World Radio Day's emphasis on radio's enduring communicative power.

