Reimagining Radio: AI's Role in India's Audio Revolution

New Delhi saw the vibrant 9th edition of The Radio Festival, an event dedicated to enhancing India's public and community audio networks. Held at the India International Centre, the festival partnered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and SMART to shine a spotlight on 'Reimagining Radio with AI.'

The festival brought together a diverse group, including public, private, and community radio representatives, as well as podcasters and technology experts. It served as a precursor to the AI Summit for Impact by MeitY, stressing radio's significance in technological and communicative discourse both in India and globally.

In his address, Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh highlighted radio's evolving role in integrating policy, media, and technology. Discussions underscored AI's capacity to support local languages and bridge communication divides, while emphasizing ethical use. This aligns with World Radio Day's emphasis on radio's enduring communicative power.