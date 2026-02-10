Left Menu

Rajasthan's Inclusive Budget Focuses on All Sections of Society

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari will present the state's Budget for 2026–27 on February 11, focusing on youth, farmers, women, and societal development. The budget session began on January 28 with an address from the Governor, reflecting the government's dedication to overall state progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:21 IST
Rajasthan's Inclusive Budget Focuses on All Sections of Society
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari is set to present the state Budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year on February 11. This marks her third consecutive Budget presentation, scheduled to take place at 11 am.

Governor Haribhau Bagade initiated the Budget session of the state Assembly on January 28. The Deputy Chief Minister, Prem Chand Bairwa, expressed that the Budget will embrace inclusiveness, considering all vital sectors.

According to BJP state president Madan Rathore, the Budget aims to benefit youth, farmers, women, and all societal segments, which aligns with the Bhajanlal government's commitment to the state's holistic development.

TRENDING

1
Manipur Enforces 5-Day Internet Ban in Ukhrul Amid Unrest

Manipur Enforces 5-Day Internet Ban in Ukhrul Amid Unrest

 India
2
Opposition Criticizes Delays in Land Acquisition for Landslide Victims

Opposition Criticizes Delays in Land Acquisition for Landslide Victims

 India
3
Women's Asian Cup: A Game-Changer for Female Footballers in Asia

Women's Asian Cup: A Game-Changer for Female Footballers in Asia

 Global
4
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Two Arrests in a Week

CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Two Arrests in a Week

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026