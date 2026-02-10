Rajasthan's Inclusive Budget Focuses on All Sections of Society
Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari will present the state's Budget for 2026–27 on February 11, focusing on youth, farmers, women, and societal development. The budget session began on January 28 with an address from the Governor, reflecting the government's dedication to overall state progress.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari is set to present the state Budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year on February 11. This marks her third consecutive Budget presentation, scheduled to take place at 11 am.
Governor Haribhau Bagade initiated the Budget session of the state Assembly on January 28. The Deputy Chief Minister, Prem Chand Bairwa, expressed that the Budget will embrace inclusiveness, considering all vital sectors.
According to BJP state president Madan Rathore, the Budget aims to benefit youth, farmers, women, and all societal segments, which aligns with the Bhajanlal government's commitment to the state's holistic development.
