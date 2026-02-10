Left Menu

SCMHRD's Nitishastra: Exploring Expectations and Economic Priorities in India's Budget Trajectory

SCMHRD's pre-Budget panel, Nitishastra, delved into anticipated changes in India's Union Budget, evaluating personal tax revisions and economic impacts. Experts discussed tax rebalancing between equities and fixed-income, emphasizing stability in policy. The proposed Finance Bill, 2026 suggests a focus on continuity, refraining from broad taxation overhauls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:43 IST
SCMHRD's Nitishastra: Exploring Expectations and Economic Priorities in India's Budget Trajectory
SCMHRD Hosts Pre-Budget Panel Discussion - 'Nitishastra'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) convened Nitishastra, a critical pre-Budget discussion in Pune, India, focusing on the expected priorities shaping the Union Budget. Faculty members, including CA Sunit Joshi, Dr. Pankaj Sharma, and Dr. Shagun Thukral, shared academic and practical insights on the policies likely to influence household finances and business environments.

Key pre-Budget expectations center on potential changes in personal tax structures, including slab revisions and the role of standard deductions, as well as taxpayer strategies for reallocating portfolios amidst fluctuating interest rates. The panel emphasized the importance of fiscal policies supporting growth while addressing macroeconomic challenges such as inflation, global uncertainties, and supply-chain issues.

According to SCMHRD's analysis post-Budget announcement, the proposed Finance Bill, 2026, signals stability over radical restructuring, with personal tax exemption thresholds remaining consistent. This approach, viewed across the transition from the Income-tax Act, 1961, to the Income-tax Act, 2025, underscores predictability during structural changes. While expectations for sweeping tax reforms were high, the framework highlights continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SILA's Strategic Expansion: Acquiring SMS Integrated Facility

SILA's Strategic Expansion: Acquiring SMS Integrated Facility

 India
2
Possible Aviation Strike Threatens Kenyan Air Travel

Possible Aviation Strike Threatens Kenyan Air Travel

 Global
3
Push for Internet Safety Education Gains Momentum Among Parents and Educators

Push for Internet Safety Education Gains Momentum Among Parents and Educator...

 India
4
Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights

Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026