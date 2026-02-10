Christ University Partners with AAFM India to Boost BFSI Career Paths

Christ (Deemed to be University) in New Delhi has entered into a strategic partnership with AAFM India by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to amplify industry-academic collaboration specifically within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

This partnership includes the creation of a Centre of Financial Excellence at the university, which will act as a powerful industry interface benefiting both students and faculty. The centre aims to enhance student employability and practical skills through structured internships, placement support, and a range of academic initiatives. These initiatives will include Faculty Development Programmes, scholarships, innovation labs, and industry competitions like quizzes and case challenges.

Additionally, a significant aspect of this collaboration is the introduction of AAFM India's globally respected certifications, such as the Chartered Wealth Manager program. These credentials offer students industry validation, complementing their academic curriculum and equipping them with critical skills for a competitive edge in the evolving financial services industry. This move signifies Christ University's commitment to delivering industry-focused education while supporting AAFM India's goal of creating future-ready financial professionals.

