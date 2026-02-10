Left Menu

Christ University Partners with AAFM India to Boost BFSI Career Paths

Christ University and AAFM India have formed an alliance to foster industry-academic collaboration in the BFSI sector by establishing a Centre of Financial Excellence, offering globally recognised certifications, and enhancing students' employability through internships, development programs, and direct industry engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:52 IST
Christ University Partners with AAFM India to Boost BFSI Career Paths
Christ (Deemed to be University) and AAFM India Sign MoU to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration in BFSI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Christ (Deemed to be University) in New Delhi has entered into a strategic partnership with AAFM India by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to amplify industry-academic collaboration specifically within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

This partnership includes the creation of a Centre of Financial Excellence at the university, which will act as a powerful industry interface benefiting both students and faculty. The centre aims to enhance student employability and practical skills through structured internships, placement support, and a range of academic initiatives. These initiatives will include Faculty Development Programmes, scholarships, innovation labs, and industry competitions like quizzes and case challenges.

Additionally, a significant aspect of this collaboration is the introduction of AAFM India's globally respected certifications, such as the Chartered Wealth Manager program. These credentials offer students industry validation, complementing their academic curriculum and equipping them with critical skills for a competitive edge in the evolving financial services industry. This move signifies Christ University's commitment to delivering industry-focused education while supporting AAFM India's goal of creating future-ready financial professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SILA's Strategic Expansion: Acquiring SMS Integrated Facility

SILA's Strategic Expansion: Acquiring SMS Integrated Facility

 India
2
Possible Aviation Strike Threatens Kenyan Air Travel

Possible Aviation Strike Threatens Kenyan Air Travel

 Global
3
Push for Internet Safety Education Gains Momentum Among Parents and Educators

Push for Internet Safety Education Gains Momentum Among Parents and Educator...

 India
4
Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights

Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026