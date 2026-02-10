Empowering Employees: The Key to Authentic Social Media Engagement

In a world where social media significantly influences corporate reputation, many companies are struggling with an ongoing challenge: disengaged employees in the digital space. Experts argue that this issue stems less from fear or lack of skills and more from a lack of involvement in the company's overarching vision.

Pavan Kaushik, Co-Founder of Gurukshetra Consultancy, asserts that employee disengagement is primarily a vision problem. Kaushik explains that when employees don't partake in shaping or comprehending the company's vision, they lack the emotional investment necessary for effective brand advocacy. Engagement grows from belief, not mere instruction.

Kaushik further emphasizes the importance of regular internal engagement platforms, such as leadership-led town halls and interactive strategy sessions, to ensure employees not only hear but also internalize the company's vision. Creating an environment where employees see the company's success as their own fosters organic and credible social media advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)