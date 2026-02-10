Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Delhi's Outer Ring Road: Tempo Driver Killed

A fatal accident occurred on Delhi's Outer Ring Road when a tempo driver, Vijay, was killed after being hit by a car. While fixing a punctured tire on his vehicle, he was struck by a Honda Brio. The incident, reported by Shubham, Vijay's colleague, resulted in a legal case.

An early morning collision on Delhi's Outer Ring Road claimed the life of a 35-year-old tempo driver, identified as Vijay, who was fixing a punctured tire on his vehicle.

The accident transpired on the Burari-Wazirabad stretch, with the police receiving a call around 8:17 a.m. reporting Vijay's death due to a head injury.

The mishap occurred when a Honda Brio, driven by Deepak Grover, collided with the parked tempo. An FIR has been lodged based on Shubham's account, another driver at the scene.

