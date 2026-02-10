Anlon Healthcare's Impressive Financial Growth: A Testament to R&D Strategy and Strategic Acquisitions
Anlon Healthcare Limited reports substantial growth in Q3 & 9M FY26 with significant rises in income, EBITDA, and PAT. Strategic acquisitions bolster its expansion plans. The company remains optimistic about future growth, targeting a 30% revenue CAGR over the next three years.
Anlon Healthcare Limited, a leader in high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs, has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months of FY26. The results highlight remarkable growth in both revenue and profitability, crediting vigorous execution and a strategic growth plan.
In Q3 FY26, Anlon's Total Income skyrocketed 281.5% year-over-year to ₹35.78 crore. Meanwhile, EBITDA rose nearly 20 times to reach ₹12.54 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) turned positive at ₹5.15 crore, with an enhanced PAT margin of 14.40%. For the nine months, the Total Income grew by 69.7% to ₹121.32 crore, EBITDA increased by 115.0% to ₹32.56 crore, and PAT surged by 365.6% to ₹18.02 crore, with the PAT margin improving to 14.85%.
Anlon executed key acquisitions this quarter, finalizing deals for a 56.67% stake in Bizotic Lifescience and a 67.48% acquisition of Apiqo Organics Private Limited, now a subsidiary. Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Punitkumar Rasadia, attributes the performance to the company's R&D-focused growth strategy and strategic expansions. He expressed confidence in achieving a 30% revenue CAGR over the next three years, alongside sustainable improvements in EBITDA margins.
