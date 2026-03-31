SF Holding Outpaces Industry with Record Revenue and Strategic Growth in 2025

SF Holding Co., Ltd., the leading logistics service provider in Asia, announced record-breaking revenues for 2025, surpassing RMB 300 billion for the first time in its history. Despite global economic challenges, the company continues to thrive, driven by its strategic expansion and diversified supply chain capabilities.

Critical growth was observed in SF Holding's domestic and international segments, with notable revenue increases in time-definite express, economy express, freight, and intra-city on-demand delivery services. The company's commitment to advanced technology and digital transformation underpins its operational efficiency and ability to meet evolving customer needs.

The company's robust approach to shareholder returns was highlighted by a proposed final cash dividend and ongoing share repurchases. SF Holding's ESG practices earned an MSCI rating upgrade to AA, signaling its dedication to sustainable development. With a focus on strategic agility, SF Holding aims to maintain its leadership, delivering sustainable growth and enduring value to stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)