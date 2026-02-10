Left Menu

Tharoor Critiques 'Underwhelming Budget' as Illusion of Progress

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticizes the Union Budget as a missed opportunity and inadequate, comparing it to ineffective attempts at managing a crisis. He argues the budget lacks implementation, with grand promises but poor delivery, highlighting unmet aims in welfare, employment, and revenue collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:53 IST
Describing the Union Budget as both 'underwhelming' and a 'missed opportunity,' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor launched a pointed critique in the Lok Sabha.

He likened the budget to futile efforts to manage a crisis, emphasizing its failure to deliver on promises, particularly in welfare and employment sectors. Tharoor argued that the real weakness lies in its implementation, citing an alarming discrepancy between rhetoric and reality.

Tharoor's analysis highlights chronic under-spending in major schemes and a shrinking state driven by stagnant revenue. This, he asserts, leaves India with fiscal discipline but without strategic clarity or adequate economic security for its citizens.

