SILA's Strategic Expansion: Acquiring SMS Integrated Facility

SILA, a realty firm, acquired 100% stake in SMS Integrated Facility Services for Rs 270 crore from Samara Capital to expand operations. The acquisition boosts SILA's workforce to over 50,000 across 125 cities, increasing revenue to over Rs 2,000 crore, targeting healthcare and data center sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SILA, a prominent realty firm, has successfully acquired a 100% stake in SMS Integrated Facility Services Pvt Ltd from Samara Capital. The transaction, valued at Rs 270 crore, positions SILA for significant expansion and revenue growth.

The all-cash deal allows SILA to broaden its reach into over 125 cities, enlarging its workforce to more than 50,000 employees. This strategic move boosts the company's projected revenue to exceed Rs 2,000 crore, as stated on Tuesday.

Co-Founder & Managing Director Rushabh Vora highlighted the expected cost and growth synergies. SILA aims to strengthen capabilities in specialized sectors like healthcare and data centers, maintaining steady growth through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, with notable investments backing from Norwest, Piramal, JSW, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's family office.

