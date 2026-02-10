Revolutionizing Identity Verification: The New Aadhaar App

The unveiling of the Aadhaar app marks a significant step towards modernizing identity verification processes in India. According to Vivek Chandra Verma, Deputy Director General at UIDAI, this digital platform promises to simplify identification while bolstering data security and ensuring user consent. Speaking at the Bharat Fintech Summit, Verma highlighted the app's potential to reduce dependence on physical documents and combat fraud.

Built around the principle of data minimization, as outlined in the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, the app requires entities to collect only essential data for specific purposes. Verma emphasized that sharing limited Aadhaar attributes, such as name or photograph, can suffice, with all data being e-signed and verified directly from Aadhaar. This ensures authenticity and eases compliance burdens on companies.

Verma noted the growing preference for minimal data collection among businesses, which helps reduce obligations under the DPDP Act and lowers cybersecurity threats. With over 142 crore Aadhaar holders in India, UIDAI aims to boost adoption in tier-3, tier-4 towns, and rural areas. To address limited smartphone access, a 'one app, multiple profiles' feature allows up to five Aadhaar profiles per device.

The app's convenience extends to enabling Aadhaar holders to update their details from home quickly, manage identity information for multiple family members, and scan QR codes for secure identity sharing. This digital advancement enhances trust, dramatically reducing identity fraud risks compared to physical Aadhaar cards, which can be tampered with.

Addressing data leak concerns, Verma assured that UIDAI's central database has remained breach-free for over 16 years. Misuse often stems from indiscriminate physical copy sharing, a vulnerability mitigated by the app's controlled digital sharing system. Verma also pointed out that with the DPDP Act, entities are legally obliged to protect digital data and report breaches, reinforcing accountability.

He further explained the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing the app's security features, including fraud detection and risk modeling, ensuring these systems work within strict legal and technical limits. The Aadhaar app's offline verification requires explicit purpose limitation and registration, maintaining transparency and user protection.

