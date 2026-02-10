Left Menu

India's Economy: Alive Amidst Global Challenges

Shiv Sena MP Milind Murli Deora countered criticism of India's economy, referencing recent trade deals and digital advancements as evidence of growth. While opposition members criticized the Union Budget 2026-27, Deora highlighted the achievement in private sector investment and manufacturing sector revitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:41 IST
In a spirited defense of India's economic state, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Milind Murli Deora rebutted claims likening it to a 'dead economy.' Countering comments reminiscent of US President Donald Trump and others, Deora emphasized that the real issue lies in certain people's lack of confidence, not in the economy itself.

Speaking at the Union Budget 2026-27 discussion, Deora pointed to the recent EU trade agreement with India, underscoring the nation's unprecedented growth. He highlighted India's leadership in digital payments and the successful integration of millions into the banking system through initiatives like the Jan Dhan Yojna.

Despite opposition criticism labeling the budget as 'anti-poor' and ineffective, Deora outlined considerable investments in manufacturing and economic stability amid global disruption. He argued that infrastructure spending will drive development, disputing claims of the budget's disconnect from reality.

