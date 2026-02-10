Left Menu

Reliance Expands with Southern Health Foods Acquisition

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has acquired Southern Health Foods, bolstering its presence in the millet-based food market. This move strengthens RCPL's health food portfolio, reaffirming its philosophy of providing global quality at affordable prices. The acquisition follows RCPL's recent purchase of Australia's Goodness Group Global Pty Ltd.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has made a strategic acquisition of Tamil Nadu-based Southern Health Foods, aiming to penetrate deeper into the millet-based food segment. The acquisition enhances its product range, which includes brands like Manna, strengthening RCPL's commitment to offering quality health foods at affordable prices.

This acquisition comes on the heels of RCPL acquiring a majority stake in Australia-based Goodness Group Global Pty Ltd. The moves are part of RCPL's ongoing strategy to expand its influence in both food and personal care markets. RCPL previously acquired Velvette, an iconic personal care brand, and recently relaunched it with modern tech-infused products.

RCPL's aggressive expansion is evident in its latest financials, with revenues surging 60% year-on-year in the December quarter of FY26. This growth highlights the success of its strategic acquisitions, including prominent global brands, reinforcing RCPL's status as one of the fastest-growing FMCG firms in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

