Kering's Bold Turnaround: Luxury Giant's Plan to Reignite Growth

Kering's shares soared after reporting a smaller sales decline than expected. CEO Luca de Meo, formerly of Renault, promises growth by 2026 through restructuring amidst industry downturns. Challenges persist as Gucci struggles, but hopes rest on a new creative director and store reductions to streamline operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kering, the luxury fashion conglomerate, saw its shares surge on Tuesday following a less dramatic drop in fourth-quarter sales than anticipated. CEO Luca de Meo, previously with Renault, has committed to steering the company towards growth and expanded margins by 2026 through a strategic overhaul.

Under de Meo's leadership, Kering's stocks climbed as much as 13%, lifting sector peers like Moncler, Burberry, and LVMH. This performance adds to the fluctuation luxury stocks have experienced recently as investors speculate on the sector's recovery timeline from a prolonged downturn.

Despite ongoing financial challenges, including a 10% decline at Gucci, significant steps are being made to reverse fortunes. Restructuring has included slashing the store network by 75 locations and streamlining operations. A significant milestone anticipated is new creative director Demna's debut in Milan, offering a beacon of hope for rejuvenating Gucci's former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

