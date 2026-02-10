Kering's Bold Turnaround: Luxury Giant's Plan to Reignite Growth

Kering, the luxury fashion conglomerate, saw its shares surge on Tuesday following a less dramatic drop in fourth-quarter sales than anticipated. CEO Luca de Meo, previously with Renault, has committed to steering the company towards growth and expanded margins by 2026 through a strategic overhaul.

Under de Meo's leadership, Kering's stocks climbed as much as 13%, lifting sector peers like Moncler, Burberry, and LVMH. This performance adds to the fluctuation luxury stocks have experienced recently as investors speculate on the sector's recovery timeline from a prolonged downturn.

Despite ongoing financial challenges, including a 10% decline at Gucci, significant steps are being made to reverse fortunes. Restructuring has included slashing the store network by 75 locations and streamlining operations. A significant milestone anticipated is new creative director Demna's debut in Milan, offering a beacon of hope for rejuvenating Gucci's former glory.

