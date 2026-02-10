Fermenta Biotech's Record-Breaking Revenue Surge: A New Era in Vitamin D3 Production

Fermenta Biotech Limited, a key player in the manufacturing of vitamins and minerals, has announced a 41% surge in revenue for the first three quarters of FY26, reaching INR 413.6 crore. This financial result, excluding contributions from real estate, marks impressive business growth driven by their Vitamin D3 production.

The company has made significant strides in human and animal nutrition segments, witnessing a remarkable 46% and 52% increase in volumes, respectively, compared to the previous fiscal year. Fermenta's strategic focus on plant-based Vitamin D3 and green chemistry solutions further positions them at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing practices.

With a planned INR 110 crore capital expenditure at Dahej, Fermenta aims to bolster its commercial-scale production capacity, enhancing their role as innovators in the biocatalysis sector. Managing Director Prashant Nagre emphasized the company's commitment to growth and market leadership in the global Vitamin D3 industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)