Tragic Train Accident Claims Young Exam-Taker's Life in Thane

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, an 18-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a local train on Tuesday. The unfortunate accident occurred between Kalwa and Mumbra stations during the busy morning rush hour, according to officials.

The victim, identified as Soham Kathre of Dombivli, was en route to his Class 12 board examination center in Kalwa. He was standing on the footboard of a CSMT-bound train when he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks. Senior Inspector Archana Dusane of the Thane Government Railway Police confirmed the sequence of events.

Passersby discovered the injured teenager lying near the tracks around 10 am and promptly alerted the authorities. A team from the Thane Railway Police rapidly responded and transported him to a government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered by the authorities.

