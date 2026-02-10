Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Claims Young Exam-Taker's Life in Thane

An 18-year-old boy named Soham Kathre died after falling off a train in Thane, Maharashtra, while traveling to his Class 12 board examination. The incident occurred between Kalwa and Mumbra stations. Authorities registered the case as an accidental death, coinciding with the start of board exams in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:33 IST
Tragic Train Accident Claims Young Exam-Taker's Life in Thane
accident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, an 18-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a local train on Tuesday. The unfortunate accident occurred between Kalwa and Mumbra stations during the busy morning rush hour, according to officials.

The victim, identified as Soham Kathre of Dombivli, was en route to his Class 12 board examination center in Kalwa. He was standing on the footboard of a CSMT-bound train when he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks. Senior Inspector Archana Dusane of the Thane Government Railway Police confirmed the sequence of events.

Passersby discovered the injured teenager lying near the tracks around 10 am and promptly alerted the authorities. A team from the Thane Railway Police rapidly responded and transported him to a government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Interim US-India Trade Pact: A Double Boost for Entrepreneurs

Interim US-India Trade Pact: A Double Boost for Entrepreneurs

 India
2
Australia Eyes Adaptability for T20 World Cup After Pakistan Series Setback

Australia Eyes Adaptability for T20 World Cup After Pakistan Series Setback

 Sri Lanka
3
Assam's Final Voters' List Unveiled Ahead of Upcoming Elections

Assam's Final Voters' List Unveiled Ahead of Upcoming Elections

 India
4
India Tightens Grip on Social Media: New Three-Hour Rule Unveiled

India Tightens Grip on Social Media: New Three-Hour Rule Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026