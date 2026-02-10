Dr. Ashish Bangar: Pioneering Cancer Care in Pune

Dr. Ashish Bangar, a respected consultant surgical oncologist based in Pune, has earned a nomination in Outlook Magazine's 'Best Doctors of Maharashtra - Pune 2025'. This prestigious recognition highlights his significant contributions to the field of surgical oncology and cancer care delivery.

In an era where cancer care in India is increasingly aiming for early diagnosis and coordinated treatment, Dr. Bangar is at the forefront. He has extensive experience spanning over a decade and is well-qualified with an MBBS, MS, and DrNB (Surgical Oncology). His expertise covers a range of cancers including breast and gastrointestinal cancers.

Dr. Bangar has spearheaded the establishment of Crystal Onco Care Cancer Centre in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, to mitigate procedural delays often encountered by patients. The centre implements a streamlined diagnostic process, aligning with national recommendations for timely cancer diagnosis. His clinical efforts are complemented by cancer awareness initiatives, fostering public education on early detection.

Dr. Bangar's surgical proficiency includes performing complex procedures for ovarian, colorectal, and breast cancers, often incorporating advanced techniques such as laparoscopic and robotic surgeries. His patient management strategies are rooted in a multidisciplinary approach, ensuring comprehensive care from diagnosis through treatment and recovery.

With cancer incidence rising in India, Dr. Bangar's work exemplifies a broader movement within the medical community to enhance cancer care pathways. His impact in Pune reflects a commitment to advancing oncology practices for improved patient outcomes.

