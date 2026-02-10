Köche Revolutionizes Modern Indian Kitchens with BLDC Technology

Köche, a front-runner in modern kitchen solutions in India, is setting a new standard with its exclusive BLDC chimney technology. This innovation is part of a broader vision to enhance Indian kitchens, where appliances must combine efficiency, sustainability, and design.

The BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor technology offers a significant upgrade over traditional chimneys by delivering up to 40% energy savings and quieter performance. Köche's designs include features like auto-clean and gesture control, which make them both user-friendly and low-maintenance.

Originally a digital-first brand, Köche has expanded its reach with physical experience centers in cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad, with more planned to meet growing demand. As the brand prepares to open 100 more locations, it continues to lead in shaping the next generation of Indian kitchens.

